Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran Sells 21,500 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 331,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

