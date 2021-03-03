Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $287.54

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.54 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94). Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 56,524 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

About Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.