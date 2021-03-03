SONM Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $1.77 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About SONM

SONM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

