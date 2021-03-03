Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 8,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

