Sora (XOR) Achieves Market Cap of $200.19 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Sora has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Sora token can currently be bought for $571.96 or 0.01121065 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $200.19 million and $5.74 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00108302 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005490 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sora (XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org

