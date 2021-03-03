Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.79. 104,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 57,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The company has a market cap of C$37.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

