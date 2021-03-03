South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.02

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.02 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 130109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.20 ($2.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from South32 Limited (S32.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. South32 Limited (S32.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -1.69%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

