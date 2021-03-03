Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Sells $135,030.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SFST stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

