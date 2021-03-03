Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

