Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 11,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,274. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
