Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 11,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,274. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.