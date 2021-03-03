SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and $8.25 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,763,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,413,246,384 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

