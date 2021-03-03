SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 93,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,887. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

