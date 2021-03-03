SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 57,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

