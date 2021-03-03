SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 760.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

