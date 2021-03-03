SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $39,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

