SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

