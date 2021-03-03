SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,914. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

