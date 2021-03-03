Spectiv Price Down 10.5% This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.