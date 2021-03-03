Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00781241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.