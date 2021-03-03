Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$40.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

