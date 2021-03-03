Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$40.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. Spectris has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

