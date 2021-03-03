Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Spero Therapeutics news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.