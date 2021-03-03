Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNMSF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

