Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.36% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $55,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.