Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

