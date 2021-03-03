Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 662,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,317. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.18 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.