Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. 2,921,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

