Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $143.19. 2,921,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

