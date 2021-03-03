Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.37). Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.18 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,708,190 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.71. The firm has a market cap of £49.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87.

About Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

