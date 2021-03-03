Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Down 7%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $299.89 and last traded at $300.24. Approximately 1,630,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,745,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

