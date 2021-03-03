Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.00. 4,092,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,807,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

