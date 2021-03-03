SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.