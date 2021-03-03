Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 3.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $14.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

