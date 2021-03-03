Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 7.1%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $232.01 and last traded at $234.20. Approximately 12,089,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,364,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

