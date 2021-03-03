Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $288.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.46. The stock had a trading volume of 69,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,991. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

