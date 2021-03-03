SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 15.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

