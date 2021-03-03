St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

