St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27), with a volume of 67841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Specifically, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,061.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

