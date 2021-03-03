STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.05 and last traded at $95.10. Approximately 642,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 907,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.