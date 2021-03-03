StableUSD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.