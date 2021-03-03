Stably USD (USDS) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $647,122.39 and approximately $46,989.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,631,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,056 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

