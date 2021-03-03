Stacks Market Cap Reaches $773.04 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Stacks has a market capitalization of $773.04 million and $19.32 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00478149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00078330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00083488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00484902 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

