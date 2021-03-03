STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.