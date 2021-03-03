Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,446.05 and $40.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.