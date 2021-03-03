Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,790 shares of company stock worth $12,789,716. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

