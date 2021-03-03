Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 639.0 days.

Stanley Electric stock remained flat at $$33.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

