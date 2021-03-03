Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0014

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 82% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $262,672.41 and $1,201.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

