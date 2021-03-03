Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.26.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

