State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 850 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.