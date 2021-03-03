State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

